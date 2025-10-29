How to retrieve your lost Aadhar card without any hassle

Losing an Aadhar card can be quite stressful, but the good thing is, replacing it isn't difficult at all. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it pretty easy for people to get their lost cards reissued, both online and offline. Here's a quick guide on the necessary steps you need to follow to get a duplicate Aadhar card without any hassle.

Retrieve details Retrieve your Aadhar details Before applying for a duplicate card, make sure you have your Aadhar number or Enrollment ID with you. In case you don't have these details, head over to the UIDAI website and use the 'Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID' service. For verification, you will have to use your registered mobile number or email address. Once verified, you will get your details on SMS or email.

Online application Online application process To apply online, go to the UIDAI website and head to the 'Order Aadhaar Reprint' section. Enter your Aadhar number or Enrollment ID and the security code shown on the screen. Verify using OTP sent to your registered mobile number. On successful verification, make a payment of ₹50 for reprinting services.

Offline method Offline application method For those who prefer offline methods, you can visit an authorized Aadhar enrollment center near you. Fill out an application form requesting a duplicate card and submit necessary identification documents such as a PAN card or passport as proof of identity. The staff will help you with the process once all submitted documents are verified.