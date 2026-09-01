Report at CII summit says corrosion costs India ₹1.42L cr
Corrosion is quietly eating away at India's infrastructure, costing a massive ₹1.42 lakh crore each year, about 2.9% of the sector's GDP, according to a new report shared at the CII Annual Infrastructure Summit 2026.
The good news? Better prevention and protection measures could potentially save up to ₹49,580 crore annually.
Report urges mandatory corrosion protection standards
The report points out that infrastructure is hit hardest by corrosion compared to other sectors.
It suggests making corrosion-protection standards mandatory, especially in coastal and humid areas where damage is worse.
Learning from countries like the US and Japan, the report urges policymakers to focus on long-term savings instead of just cutting upfront costs, because investing in prevention now could mean huge benefits for India's future.