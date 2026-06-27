Report: Naresh Pal Gangwar family received over 1.16cr horticulture subsidies
A new report says three family members of Naresh Pal Gangwar, a top IAS officer and current secretary in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, received more than ₹11.6 million in horticulture subsidies meant to support commercial farming.
The National Horticulture Board scheme caps subsidies at ₹10 million per family, but Gangwar's wife, son, and mother each got funds for different projects over five years, staying within individual limits.
Gangwar listed 1 project prompting scrutiny
The report found that Gangwar only listed one project in his official property declaration, saying he followed rules on what to disclose.
When asked about his family's involvement, he didn't give clear answers.
This has sparked fresh concerns about possible conflicts of interest and how well these schemes are being monitored, especially since similar cases have surfaced with other officials too.