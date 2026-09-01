Report says India's power capacity to exceed 2,000GW by 2047
India
Big plans for India's energy future: the country's power capacity is set to cross 2,000GW by 2047, nearly four times what it is today.
The latest report, launched at a major energy event in New Delhi, says solar will lead the charge, growing from 119GW now to more than 1,100GW.
Renewables must nearly triple by 2030
India has already hit a milestone with over half its installed capacity coming from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of schedule.
To keep up with new tech like electric vehicles and green hydrogen, renewables need to nearly triple by 2030.
The report also highlights the need for big investments ($0.5 trillion) and more than one million new skilled workers to build a reliable and flexible energy system for the future.