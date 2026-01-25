Republic Day 2026: India's parade mixed power and culture

This year's parade will have some firsts: the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion will debut alongside T-90 tanks, Apache helicopters, swarm drones, and even hypersonic missiles. The animal squad—think Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors, and Indian Army dogs—will also make their Rajpath debut.

Art meets air power

Thirty creative tableaux will roll out stories of freedom (Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram) and self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat).

The Air Force will wow with Rafale jets and others in a colorful Sindoor Formation flypast.

Around 2,500 artists will bring extra energy with live performances during the parade.