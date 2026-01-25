Republic Day 2026: India's parade mixed power and culture
India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path is scheduled to be a vibrant blend of military might and cultural pride, marking 150 years of Vande Mataram.
European leaders Antonio Costa and Ursula von der Leyen joined as chief guests, adding an international touch to the celebration.
What made this year special?
This year's parade will have some firsts: the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion will debut alongside T-90 tanks, Apache helicopters, swarm drones, and even hypersonic missiles.
The animal squad—think Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors, and Indian Army dogs—will also make their Rajpath debut.
Art meets air power
Thirty creative tableaux will roll out stories of freedom (Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram) and self-reliance (Aatmanirbhar Bharat).
The Air Force will wow with Rafale jets and others in a colorful Sindoor Formation flypast.
Around 2,500 artists will bring extra energy with live performances during the parade.