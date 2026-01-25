Republic Day 2026: Why January 26 still matters
India
India is gearing up for its 77th Republic Day on January 26, celebrating the day our Constitution came into effect back in 1950.
Unlike Independence Day, which is all about freedom from British rule, Republic Day spotlights the rights and duties we have as citizens and honors the democratic values that shape our country.
This year's theme: "150 Years of Vande Mataram"
For 2026, the spotlight is on "150 Years of Vande Mataram." This iconic song by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay was a rallying cry during India's freedom movement.
Expect to see parades and performances across the country paying tribute to its legacy and reminding us why these values still matter today.