Republic Day Parade 2026: What's new this year?

Themes & highlights

The parade spotlights two main themes: "The Mantra of Self-Reliance - Vande Mataram" and "The Mantra of Prosperity - Aatmanirbhar Bharat," showing off India's drive for innovation and growth.

An expert panel chose 30 tableaus—17 from states/UTs, 13 from ministries—that will each tell a story about tech, culture, women's empowerment, or rural progress.

If you're heading out to watch, remember it starts at 10:30am (gates at Kartavya Path open at 7:00am), and Delhi Metro is your best bet for getting there easily.