Researchers confirm 2 Caspian cobra deaths, 1st recorded in India
India
For the first time, researchers have confirmed that the deadly Caspian cobra (Naja oxiana) has caused human deaths in India.
Two people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, making this a new and worrying addition to the country's snakebite records.
Researchers warn antivenom ineffective, urge awareness
Both victims were bitten in 2020 and 2021, but the available antivenom doesn't effectively neutralize the venom components of this species.
The Caspian cobra was only spotted in India for the first time in 2019, so researchers now say it's urgent to spread awareness and educate people about ways to reduce the risk of being bitten to protect rural communities from this dangerous newcomer.