Restaurant short circuit causes Model Town fire, around 30 evacuated

The fire spread fast across the building, which houses several restaurants and offices.

Emergency services got the first call at 2:40pm and sent four fire engines right away. As things escalated, 23 units, including a hydraulic platform, were brought in.

Police and firefighters worked together to clear both the building and nearby areas, making sure everyone was out safely.

The blaze was under control by 4pm with no one trapped inside: solid teamwork all around.