Restaurant short circuit causes Model Town fire, around 30 evacuated
India
A fire broke out in a four-story commercial building in Model Town, northwest Delhi, on Friday afternoon, sparked by a short circuit in a restaurant.
Thankfully, around 30 people were quickly evacuated and no one was hurt, according to the Delhi Fire Service.
Blaze under control by 4pm.
The fire spread fast across the building, which houses several restaurants and offices.
Emergency services got the first call at 2:40pm and sent four fire engines right away. As things escalated, 23 units, including a hydraulic platform, were brought in.
Police and firefighters worked together to clear both the building and nearby areas, making sure everyone was out safely.
The blaze was under control by 4pm with no one trapped inside: solid teamwork all around.