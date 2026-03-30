Retired Brigadier VK Joshi killed in Dehradun road rage shooting

Dehradun police set checkpoints scan CCTV

After the shooting, the Delhi SUV crashed into a tree and its passengers were attacked before the suspects took off.

Police have set up checkpoints across the district and are checking CCTV footage to track down those involved.

Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said a district-wide alert has been issued; police teams have set up checkpoints and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.