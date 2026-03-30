Retired Brigadier VK Joshi killed in Dehradun road rage shooting
Retired Brigadier VK Joshi lost his life on Monday morning after getting caught in a violent road rage incident while out for his morning walk.
It all started when two SUVs, one from Delhi, the other from Dehradun, got into an argument over overtaking.
Things spiraled quickly: the Dehradun SUV chased down the other car and someone fired shots, with a stray bullet tragically hitting Joshi nearby.
Dehradun police set checkpoints scan CCTV
After the shooting, the Delhi SUV crashed into a tree and its passengers were attacked before the suspects took off.
Police have set up checkpoints across the district and are checking CCTV footage to track down those involved.
Superintendent of Police (City) Pramod Kumar said a district-wide alert has been issued; police teams have set up checkpoints and are scanning CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the suspects.