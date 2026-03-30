Retired teacher couple found dead in Beawar, police suspect robbery
India
A retired teacher couple, Vinod Kumar Sharma, 68, and Purnima Sharma, 65, were found dead at their home in Beawar, Rajasthan.
Neighbors noticed water leaking from the house and informed a relative; the relative and neighbors found the couple inside.
Police believe it was a robbery gone wrong.
Four suspects including 2 minors detained
Four suspects, including two minors, have been detained.
The couple's son, who works as a software engineer in Gurugram, rushed home after hearing the news.
A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Ajmer was called to collect evidence, and CCTV footage from nearby areas was examined.