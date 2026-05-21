Revanth Reddy announces Telangana minimum wages hike for 1.11cr workers

Telangana sets wages ₹16,000 to ₹20,000

Unskilled workers will now earn ₹16,000 (up from ₹12,750), while highly skilled roles can get up to ₹20,000. The increase ranges from ₹3,250 to ₹5,393 depending on the job type.

Calling it a first major decision for workers' welfare since the formation of Telangana, Chief Minister Reddy also encouraged young people to look beyond IT and consider skill-based careers.

The state even set up a Skills University to help with this shift.