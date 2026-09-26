Rimbi village landslides since August displace 107, destroy 30+ houses
Rimbi village in West Sikkim has been hit by repeated landslides since August, with a major one on September 24 wiping out over 30 houses.
To keep everyone safe, 107 people have been moved to a relief camp, according to disaster relief commissioner Rinzing Chewang.
Singlitam evacuations, government offers ₹1.3L each
With more landslides and flash floods possible, nine more homes in nearby Singlitam have also been evacuated.
The government is giving ₹1.3 lakh each to families who lost their homes, and those who have lost their land will get land along with a house, while those who still have land will be supported in constructing new houses under the Sikkim Housing Scheme.
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has asked people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid torrential rain and follow advisories issued by authorities for their safety.