Rimbi village landslides since August displace 107, destroy 30+ houses

With more landslides and flash floods possible, nine more homes in nearby Singlitam have also been evacuated.

The government is giving ₹1.3 lakh each to families who lost their homes, and those who have lost their land will get land along with a house, while those who still have land will be supported in constructing new houses under the Sikkim Housing Scheme.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has asked people in the affected area to remain vigilant amid torrential rain and follow advisories issued by authorities for their safety.