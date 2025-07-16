Rising bomb threats in Delhi schools spark parental concern
For the third straight day, several top private schools in Delhi got bomb threat emails on Wednesday, leading to quick evacuations and intense security checks.
Since July 14, 10 schools and one college have been targeted—though every threat has turned out to be fake so far.
Still, the repeated scares are making students, parents, and teachers anxious.
Email claimed bombs planted at these schools
St Thomas (Dwarka), Vasant Valley (Vasant Kunj), Mother's International (Hauz Khas), Richmond Global (Paschim Vihar), and Sardar Patel Vidyalaya (Lodi Estate) all received emails in the morning claiming bombs had been planted.
Schools evacuated everyone right away, informed families, and closed for police searches as a safety measure.
Delhi Police are treating these threats seriously—they've brought in cyber experts to trace where the emails came from.
Security remains tight at all affected campuses.
The Delhi Parents Association is urging authorities to find whoever's behind this quickly.
No arrests yet, but investigations are still underway.