Rohan Parekh arrested for posing as PMO official at NMACC

Rohan Parekh, 24, landed in police custody after trying to enter Jio World Plaza in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) complex by pretending to be a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official.

Security flagged him and his group when one was found carrying a firearm; Parekh flashed a digital PMO ID but left soon after.

Police later tracked him down via his Mercedes.