Rohan Parekh arrested for posing as PMO official at NMACC
Rohan Parekh, 24, landed in police custody after trying to enter Jio World Plaza in the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) complex by pretending to be a Prime Minister's Office (PMO) official.
Security flagged him and his group when one was found carrying a firearm; Parekh flashed a digital PMO ID but left soon after.
Police later tracked him down via his Mercedes.
Lawyer: Parekh duped by Tarun Kapoor
Parekh's lawyer claims he was duped into believing he had a real PMO job by someone named Tarun Kapoor, who contacted him two years ago and offered him a PMO job, and gave him a letter purportedly signed by the PM and a digital identity card from the PMO.
His bodyguard, an ex-serviceman with a licensed revolver, was also arrested.
Both are in police custody until September 11 as investigations continue, raising questions about how easily someone can get past security at big events.