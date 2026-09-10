Rohan Parekh stopped with armed bodyguard over fake PMO ID
A 24-year-old Rohan Parekh was caught trying to sneak into Mumbai's Jio World Plaza with a fake Prime Minister's Office ID, just a day before the prime minister was set to visit for the Global Fintech Fest.
He even brought along his armed bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, but security stopped them after spotting the weapon.
Turns out, police believe Parekh made the fake ID just to impress his family.
Police seek Worli resident Prathamesh Bagul
Police found that Kunde's claim of working with the SPG (VVIP security) was totally false.
Police are also looking for Worli resident Prathamesh Bagul, 26, who worked in Parekh's office.
On the same day as all this drama, Parekh reportedly splurged ₹700,000 on luxury items, including a handbag and a wallet, which the officer believed he purchased for his fiancee.