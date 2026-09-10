Rohan Parekh stopped with armed bodyguard over fake PMO ID

A 24-year-old Rohan Parekh was caught trying to sneak into Mumbai's Jio World Plaza with a fake Prime Minister's Office ID, just a day before the prime minister was set to visit for the Global Fintech Fest.

He even brought along his armed bodyguard, Dilip Kunde, but security stopped them after spotting the weapon.

Turns out, police believe Parekh made the fake ID just to impress his family.