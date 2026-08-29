Rohit Sahebrao Dhangar, 17, dies by suicide on Raksha Bandhan
India
A 17-year-old Jalgaon student, Rohit Sahebrao Dhangar, died by suicide on Raksha Bandhan after posting emotional messages on social media.
Earlier that day, he celebrated Raksha Bandhan with his sister and shared a heartfelt Instagram post: "Take care of everything, didi. Don't leave Mom and Dad alone. I am going."
Police probe gaming losses, social posts
Police say Rohit had lost money through online gaming and sent a video message to a friend before his death.
Friends rushed to help but arrived too late. Authorities are now looking into his social media activity as part of the investigation.