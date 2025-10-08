RPF tracks girl who damaged Vande Bharat Express in Tamil Nadu
A 12-year-old girl was spotted on CCTV tossing stones at the Nagercoil-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat Express on September 29.
The act damaged the train's engine windshield but luckily didn't hurt anyone.
Railway Protection Force (RPF) tracked her down after reviewing footage.
Stone-pelting is a serious crime under the Railways Act because it risks both passenger safety and railway property.
Case ends with warning
Instead of pressing charges, railway officials gave the girl a warning and had her father sign a bond promising this wouldn't happen again.
No one was injured, so the case ended with this preventive step.
Sadly, stone-pelting on Vande Bharat trains has become more common in some states like Bihar, leading railways to run awareness campaigns to keep passengers—and trains—safe.