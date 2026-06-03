RRB Group D results delayed over Act apprentice marks dispute India Jun 03, 2026

Waiting on your RRB Group D results? You'll have to hang tight a bit longer.

The RRB Group D results are delayed and awaiting the outcome of a case in the Telangana High Court. The case is about whether Act Apprentice marks should count in the final merit list.

The Ministry of Railways confirmed, "The Group D result is awaiting the outcome of the case," so results are now expected by June 2026.