RRB Group D results delayed over Act apprentice marks dispute
India
Waiting on your RRB Group D results? You'll have to hang tight a bit longer.
The RRB Group D results are delayed and awaiting the outcome of a case in the Telangana High Court. The case is about whether Act Apprentice marks should count in the final merit list.
The Ministry of Railways confirmed, "The Group D result is awaiting the outcome of the case," so results are now expected by June 2026.
Group D exam format and cutoffs
The exam is a computer-based test with 100 questions from math, science, reasoning, and current affairs, all to be answered in 90 minutes.
Each right answer gets you one mark, but a wrong one costs you one-third of a mark.
To qualify, UR and EWS candidates need at least 40%, while OBC (Non-Creamy Layer), SC, and ST candidates need at least 30%.