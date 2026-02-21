₹1 lakh crore fund to revamp urban infrastructure

India just rolled out the Urban Challenge Fund—a massive ₹1 lakh crore push to upgrade city infrastructure and services. The government will chip in for 25% of project costs, providing central assistance over a period of five years.

Cities need to raise half the project money themselves The fund is set up to spark a total investment of ₹4 lakh crore.

To get a slice, cities need to raise at least half the project money themselves—think bonds, loans, or teaming up with private players.

Only projects that promise real impact and sustainability will make the cut.

Big cities, state capitals in focus Big cities (10 lakh or more people), state capitals, and industrial hubs are in focus.

Smaller towns under 1 lakh population aren't left out—they can get help through loan guarantees for their first big projects.