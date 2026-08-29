RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says Hindus cannot exclude Muslims

Bhagwat emphasized that Hindutva is about including everyone, not excluding people.

He explained, "If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same (goal)."

To back this up, he shared how RSS volunteers helped Muslim victims after a 1996 plane crash without discrimination.

However, his comments drew criticism from Zohran Mamdani, New York's first Indian-American and Muslim mayor, who termed the RSS, the ideological fount of India's ruling BJP, a communal organization.