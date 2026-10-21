Tariffs, visa curbs not targeted at India: Marco Rubio 

Rubio attributed the stricter immigration rules to "mass migration," which he said is a global issue, not limited to India.

"The biggest threat to legal immigration is illegal immigration. The biggest threat to legal immigration is mass migration," Rubio said, adding that the problem was not "unique to Indians or India" but more closely associated with other parts of the world.

Rubio assured that the US still welcomes visitors, students, workers, and investors who follow its immigration laws.