Tariffs, visa curbs not targeted at India: Marco Rubio
What's the story
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed India's concerns regarding the tariffs and visa restrictions, saying the moves are not meant to "punish India" or are "targeted" at any country. "From your perspective here in India, it may seem targeted at India, (but) it's not," Rubio told The Indian Express. He explained that these changes are part of a larger global effort to overhaul the American immigration system, which he said was neglected under previous administrations.
Visa issues
'Illegal immigration threatens legal immigration'
Rubio attributed the stricter immigration rules to "mass migration," which he said is a global issue, not limited to India.
"The biggest threat to legal immigration is illegal immigration. The biggest threat to legal immigration is mass migration," Rubio said, adding that the problem was not "unique to Indians or India" but more closely associated with other parts of the world.
Rubio assured that the US still welcomes visitors, students, workers, and investors who follow its immigration laws.
System overhaul
'20 million entered US illegally under Biden'
"We want people to visit...study in the United States....We want people to invest," he said.
Rubio said the Trump administration is trying to fix long-standing issues with the immigration system.
He claimed that 20 million people entered the US illegally during Joe Biden's presidency, and several visa programs were abused.
He said the changes could seem disproportionately large in India due to strong economic ties between the two countries and a high number of Indian applicants under certain visa categories.
Trade progress
Rubio optimistic about US-India trade agreement
Rubio also spoke about the positive state of US-India relations, despite differences over trade, tariffs, and energy relations.
He acknowledged that Washington's threat to target nations buying Russian energy with up to 100 percent tariffs could affect bilateral ties but insisted the move was not to "harm India."
"None of these tariffs are meant to punish or harm India. They are part of a broader foreign policy that, unfortunately, involves a war going on between Russia and Ukraine."