Ruby arrested in Bhind accused of killing husband Nilesh Jatav

Investigators allege Vishal Vimal plotted attack

Investigators found out Ruby was in a relationship with Vishal Vimal and wanted her husband out of the way.

They allegedly set up the attack by having Ruby drop her bag so Nilesh would stop; that's when Vimal and another associate reportedly shot him.

Police recovered a country-made pistol, some cartridges, and an unregistered bike from the scene.

The search is still on for Vimal's accomplice, Rajesh Kushwah.