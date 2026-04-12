Ruby arrested in Bhind accused of killing husband Nilesh Jatav
India
A 23-year-old woman named Ruby has been arrested in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, after police say she worked with her lover to kill her husband, Nilesh Jatav.
The case first looked like a roadside robbery (Ruby claimed strangers shot her husband), but police noticed things didn't add up and decided to dig deeper.
Investigators allege Vishal Vimal plotted attack
Investigators found out Ruby was in a relationship with Vishal Vimal and wanted her husband out of the way.
They allegedly set up the attack by having Ruby drop her bag so Nilesh would stop; that's when Vimal and another associate reportedly shot him.
Police recovered a country-made pistol, some cartridges, and an unregistered bike from the scene.
The search is still on for Vimal's accomplice, Rajesh Kushwah.