Ruhi arrested in Amroha for allegedly plotting husband Mehraj's murder
India
A disturbing case from Amroha, Uttar Pradesh: Ruhi has been arrested after allegedly plotting her husband Mehraj's murder with her lover Farman (who is also her brother-in-law) and their friend Adnan.
The motive? Mehraj strongly opposed Ruhi's ongoing relationship with Farman.
Police say Ruhi sedated husband Mehraj
Police say Ruhi sedated Mehraj's food before calling Farman and Adnan to help tie him up and kill him.
Shockingly, she stayed beside his body overnight and tried to pass it off as a robbery.
The truth came out when Mehraj's father found the scene suspicious and alerted police.
After questioning, police say the truth was uncovered, and all three are now in jail while the investigation continues.