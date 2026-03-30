Ruhi arrested in Amroha for allegedly plotting husband Mehraj's murder

Police say Ruhi sedated husband Mehraj

Police say Ruhi sedated Mehraj's food before calling Farman and Adnan to help tie him up and kill him.

Shockingly, she stayed beside his body overnight and tried to pass it off as a robbery.

The truth came out when Mehraj's father found the scene suspicious and alerted police.

After questioning, police say the truth was uncovered, and all three are now in jail while the investigation continues.