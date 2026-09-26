Rumors of ghost, missing students spark protests at Chitkara University
Things got tense at Chitkara University in Patiala after rumors about a ghost and two missing female students spread on social media.
The panic led to protests, some vandalism on campus, and even damage to a police vehicle.
Police and university officials stepped in, saying police had no confirmed missing students.
DSP Sukhdev Singh says students safe
During the chaos, some students accused a police officer of being drunk, so he was sent for a medical check just to be sure.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhdev Singh reassured everyone that all students were safe and assured parents that the situation at the university was peaceful and that the students were safe.
After authorities said they would examine CCTV footage and collect information from students, students calmed down and returned to their respective hostels.