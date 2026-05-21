S Jaishankar-led draw selects 1,000 for Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026
India
A computerized draw led by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has selected 1,000 people for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra 2026.
The process was designed to be fair and gender-balanced.
These lucky pilgrims will head out in groups of 50, traveling through the Lipulekh and Nathu La passes.
Fully motorable routes ease yatra trekking
This year's Yatra runs from June to August and is set to be much more accessible, thanks to fully motorable routes that cut down on tough trekking.
Route and batch details will be available on the Manasarovar Yatra website, so participants can plan ahead easily.