S Jaishankar meets UAE deputy PM amid Middle East unrest

U.S.-Iran talks collapse after 21 hours

While India and the UAE are working together to keep people safe, big-picture worries remain.

Recent U.S.-Iran nuclear talks fell apart after 21 hours, mainly because the US wanted firm promises from Iran not to build nuclear weapons, but Iran pushed back.

With negotiations stalled and regional tensions high since the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, everyone's keeping a close eye on what happens next around key spots like the Strait of Hormuz.