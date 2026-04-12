S Jaishankar meets UAE deputy PM amid Middle East unrest
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar caught up with the UAE's Deputy Prime Minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on Saturday to talk about the growing unrest in the Middle East.
Jaishankar made a point to thank the UAE for looking out for India's huge expat community there, highlighting how important these ties are during tough times.
U.S.-Iran talks collapse after 21 hours
While India and the UAE are working together to keep people safe, big-picture worries remain.
Recent U.S.-Iran nuclear talks fell apart after 21 hours, mainly because the US wanted firm promises from Iran not to build nuclear weapons, but Iran pushed back.
With negotiations stalled and regional tensions high since the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, everyone's keeping a close eye on what happens next around key spots like the Strait of Hormuz.