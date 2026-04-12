S Jaishankar meets UAE to secure energy amid US-Iran tensions
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar met top leaders in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to talk energy and economic ties.
With U.S.-Iran tensions simmering (and only a temporary ceasefire in place), keeping India's energy supply steady was front and center.
Jaishankar also shared Prime Minister Modi's thanks for the UAE's support of Indians living there, highlighting how much regional stability matters right now.
Jaishankar and UAE discuss Iranian missiles
Jaishankar and the UAE foreign minister discussed recent Iranian missile attacks that threatened the emirates, pretty important since the UAE is one of India's biggest suppliers of crude oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
This trip follows another high-level visit to Qatar, showing how India is actively working behind the scenes to keep its energy future secure while global politics stay unpredictable.