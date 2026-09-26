S. Jaishankar rebukes Pakistani journalist at UN over terrorism claim
India
At the United Nations, India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar had a tense moment with a Pakistani journalist who accused India of "sponsoring terrorism" in Pakistan.
Jaishankar didn't hold back, responding, "A terrorist country is asking me that question. Come on."
The exchange quickly became the highlight of the event and put the spotlight back on India-Pakistan tensions.
India's UN envoy Parvathaneni backs Jaishankar
India's permanent representative to the United Nations Harish Parvathaneni backed Jaishankar, telling the journalist their answer was "loud and clear."
The whole incident happened during a talk on global shipping safety.