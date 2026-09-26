S Jaishankar signs United Nations cybercrime convention at General Assembly
India
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar just signed the United Nations convention against cybercrime at the U.N. General Assembly, calling it, "This Convention strengthens international cooperation for a safer digital future." on X.
This move is all about countries teaming up to tackle cyber threats together.
Jaishankar meets Lavrov, opens India-GCC talks
While in New York, Jaishankar also caught up with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to talk about India-Russia relations and BRICS teamwork.
Plus, he co-chaired a big meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), where they discussed new plans for trade, tech, and energy partnerships, including kicking off talks for an India-GCC free-trade deal.