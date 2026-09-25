S. Jaishankar tells UN ship attacks rising, urges cooperation
India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar told the U.N. that attacks on ships are rising, pointing to a recent tragedy in the Gulf of Oman where an Indian sailor lost his life.
He called out how these threats put seafarers and global trade at risk, saying it's time for countries to work together and keep our oceans safe.
Jaishankar highlights Narendra Modi seafarers network
Jaishankar said the current international systems just aren't cutting it when it comes to protecting people at sea.
He highlighted Prime Minister Modi's idea for a seafarers emergency support network for seafarers, so help, medical aid, and updates reach families faster during crises.
His message was clear: "We are here to not just highlight this dangerous trend, but to urge the international community to close ranks and deter such attacks."