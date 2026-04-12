S Jaishankar visits UAE, reassures Indians amid West Asia conflict

Hormuz tensions raise energy prices

A big reason behind Jaishankar's trip is the impact of the West Asia conflict on world trade.

With tensions involving Iran affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for about 20% of the world's oil, shipping has taken a hit and energy prices are rising.

Since this strait is key for India's energy needs, Jaishankar's discussions are all about the West Asia conflict and the welfare and security of the Indian community.