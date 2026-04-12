S Jaishankar visits UAE, reassures Indians amid West Asia conflict
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar is in the United Arab Emirates for a quick two-day visit, connecting with the Indian community there.
He reassured everyone that India is looking out for their safety during the ongoing West Asia conflict and took a moment to thank both the Indian diaspora for their contributions and the UAE government for supporting Indians through these tense times.
Hormuz tensions raise energy prices
A big reason behind Jaishankar's trip is the impact of the West Asia conflict on world trade.
With tensions involving Iran affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for about 20% of the world's oil, shipping has taken a hit and energy prices are rising.
Since this strait is key for India's energy needs, Jaishankar's discussions are all about the West Asia conflict and the welfare and security of the Indian community.