Sabarimala gold heist: ED summons chief priest, ex-board president

Gold worth ₹60 lakh went missing

The gold cladding (42.8kg) was given to Unnikrishnan Potti for electroplating but came back lighter by several kilos, raising suspicions of missing gold from parts of the temple structure and other plates.

Since then, a special team has arrested several people—including Potti and a jeweler—and frozen assets worth ₹1.3 crore.

The ED is now questioning top temple officials as part of its ongoing investigation; some accused were recently granted bail after spending three months in custody without formal charges being filed yet.