Sabarimala gold missing: BJP workers, police clash in Kerala
BJP workers and Kerala police faced off in Kozhikode after protests broke out over missing gold from the Sabarimala temple.
Demonstrators tried to march to the Collector's office but were stopped by barricades and water cannons.
The uproar began when officials noticed discrepancies in the gold plating of temple idols, prompting the Kerala High Court to order a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.
BJP demands CBI probe into missing gold
This controversy has sparked big questions about how temple treasures are managed.
The BJP is pushing for a central investigation, claiming the state government is shielding those responsible.
"The BJP demands that this case be handed over to the CBI," said former state BJP president K Surendran.
Both BJP and Congress want answers from the Travancore Devaswom Board, as allegations swirl that original gold-plated idols were swapped out for replicas.
With over 4.5kg of gold reportedly missing, many are watching closely to see who will be held accountable.