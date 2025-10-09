Sabarimala gold missing: BJP workers, police clash in Kerala

BJP demands CBI probe into missing gold

This controversy has sparked big questions about how temple treasures are managed.

The BJP is pushing for a central investigation, claiming the state government is shielding those responsible.

"The BJP demands that this case be handed over to the CBI," said former state BJP president K Surendran.

Both BJP and Congress want answers from the Travancore Devaswom Board, as allegations swirl that original gold-plated idols were swapped out for replicas.

With over 4.5kg of gold reportedly missing, many are watching closely to see who will be held accountable.