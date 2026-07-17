Saharanpur magistrate orders mosque vacate in 30 days ₹6.41Cr fine
India
A city magistrate's court in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has ordered a mosque that its representatives claim is 150 years old to vacate government land within the Collectorate campus.
After an official inquiry found the mosque was occupying the property illegally, the court gave residents 30 days to leave and slapped them with a ₹6.41 crore penalty for unauthorized use.
Petition claims government land appeal planned
The petition claimed the mosque sits on land recorded in revenue records as Collectorate/Kachahri land since Fasli Years 1324 and 1359 (and earlier) and was originally built as a rest house before becoming a religious site.
Mutwali Tanveer Ahmed said they plan to challenge this ruling in a higher court.