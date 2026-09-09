Saharanpur YouTuber Huda Zariwala arrested after criticizing Yogi Adityanath
India
Huda Zariwala, a YouTuber from Saharanpur, was arrested after her video criticizing Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the district magistrate went viral.
Her comments came after a mosque was demolished on September 5, amid growing tensions over the mosque demolition.
FIR filed, Zariwala jailed pending probe
Police filed an FIR against Zariwala for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, and she is now in jail while the investigation continues.
Officials are also looking into whether her viral video disturbed public order.