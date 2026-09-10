Saharanpur's 119-year-old mosque demolished before UP polls, sparking unease

Opposition leaders say the BJP-led state government is using these demolitions to stir up voters and target Muslim communities.

SP MP Afzal Ansari called it a "motivated" demolition initiative and wants the courts to step in.

Congress's Shahnawaz Alam, Congress national secretary, pointed out that old Muslim structures are being singled out.

SP MP Zia ur Rehman Barq added that issues like jobs and healthcare are being ignored, saying the government is targeting mosques and madrasas instead.