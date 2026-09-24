Sahil Wakode's parents start Azad Maidan hunger strike demanding arrests
Sahil Wakode, a second-year Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) student, died by suicide on September 18.
Now, his parents, Ravindra and Sonali, are starting a hunger strike at Azad Maidan this Thursday.
They are demanding justice for Sahil and the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla (who has been charged under the SC/ST Act) and IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare, believing both played a role in their son's death.
Crime Branch probe, Suryanarayana Doolla relieved
After Sahil's death, allegations of caste discrimination and abuse surfaced, sparking protests from students and calls for accountability.
The case has since been handed over to the Crime Branch.
Under pressure from students and political activists, IIT Bombay has also relieved Professor Doolla from administrative duties while investigations continue.