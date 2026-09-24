Sahil Wakode's parents start Azad Maidan hunger strike demanding arrests

Sahil Wakode, a second-year Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) student, died by suicide on September 18.

Now, his parents, Ravindra and Sonali, are starting a hunger strike at Azad Maidan this Thursday.

They are demanding justice for Sahil and the arrest of Professor Suryanarayana Doolla (who has been charged under the SC/ST Act) and IIT Bombay Director Shirish Kedare, believing both played a role in their son's death.