Saidolehal sarpanch's gold earrings snatched outside house by 2 men
India
A woman sarpanch from Saidolehal village, Amritsar, had her gold earrings snatched right outside her house on Thursday.
Two men on a bike distracted her by asking for directions and chatting about chickens, then quickly grabbed her earrings and sped off.
The whole thing was caught on CCTV, and she even fell during the struggle.
Police review CCTV footage, probe intensified
Police have registered a case and are checking the CCTV footage to track down the suspects.
The incident has left villagers, especially older residents, feeling uneasy about safety.
Authorities say teams have intensified the investigation, and efforts are underway to identify and arrest the suspects.
Locals are hoping for quick justice.