Saji arrested in Idukki for allegedly killing Reji and Marykutty
India
In Kerala's Idukki district, a 45-year-old man named Saji has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother Reji and mother Marykutty.
The dispute reportedly started over dividing family land and Saji's marriage plans.
Their bodies were found hidden at home after an auto-rickshaw driver noticed something off and reached out to their sister, Sini.
Police reopen Mathew's 2018 missing case
Saji's conflicting stories about his family raised red flags for investigators.
During the search of their house, police found the bodies just as Saji tried to run away.
Now, police have also reopened the 2018 missing-person case of Saji's father, Mathew, to see if there's any connection.
Forensic teams are working on confirming identities, while police piece together what happened.