Saji arrested in Idukki for allegedly killing Reji and Marykutty

Police reopen Mathew's 2018 missing case

Saji's conflicting stories about his family raised red flags for investigators.

During the search of their house, police found the bodies just as Saji tried to run away.

Now, police have also reopened the 2018 missing-person case of Saji's father, Mathew, to see if there's any connection.

Forensic teams are working on confirming identities, while police piece together what happened.