Sakeena Itoo tells JKBOSE to curb unjustified private school fees
India
The Jammu and Kashmir government is putting its foot down on private schools raising fees without reason.
After complaints surfaced about extra financial pressure, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo told the JK Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to make sure schools actually follow the rules.
The move aims to protect families from sudden, unexplained fee bumps.
Committees inspect private and CBSE schools
To keep things in check, new committees with education officials and JKBOSE members will regularly visit private (even CBSE) schools to monitor fee practices.
Itoo also called for better feedback systems and more tech-driven solutions so parents can raise concerns easily and everyone stays on the same page.
The goal: more transparency, less stress for students and families.