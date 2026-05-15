Sambhal woman gives birth to 4 babies via normal deliveries

Doctors: babies in separate sacs

Doctors said each baby was in a separate sac, which is pretty rare and complicated.

Amina delivered her first son on May 9 (he weighed just 710gm), then after careful monitoring, had the other three on May 14.

One baby is doing well while two need special care. Despite facing high blood pressure and liver issues herself, Amina is recovering.

Her husband thanked the medical team for their support during such a challenging time.