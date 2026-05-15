Sambhal woman gives birth to 4 babies via normal deliveries
India
A 31-year-old woman from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, just gave birth to four babies, two boys and two girls, over five days through normal deliveries.
All the babies arrived early, between May 9 and May 14, at a Moradabad hospital at around six-and-a-half to seven months of pregnancy.
Doctors: babies in separate sacs
Doctors said each baby was in a separate sac, which is pretty rare and complicated.
Amina delivered her first son on May 9 (he weighed just 710gm), then after careful monitoring, had the other three on May 14.
One baby is doing well while two need special care. Despite facing high blood pressure and liver issues herself, Amina is recovering.
Her husband thanked the medical team for their support during such a challenging time.