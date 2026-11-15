Samir Pan arrested in Jharkhand after confessing to killing niece
A tragic case from Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district: Samir Pan has been arrested after confessing to killing his two-and-a-half-year-old niece.
Police say Pan saw the child as an obstacle to his ongoing relationship with her mother, who is also his cousin.
The little girl was reported missing on November 11 and found days later in a nearby nullah.
Samir Pan gave inconsistent account
Pan at first told police he had dropped the child home, but his story didn't add up.
When questioned further, he admitted to pushing her into the nullah.
After his confession and recovery of the body, police took him into custody.