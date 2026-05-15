Samyukt Kisan Morcha march met with police at Mohali-Chandigarh border

Farmers broke barricades, several detained

Things got tense at the Mohali-Chandigarh border when protesters broke through barricades. Several were detained, and SKM leaders said some were injured.

The farmers insisted their march was peaceful and just about delivering their memorandum.

Their concerns also include opposition to new water laws and trade deals they feel could hurt their livelihoods.

The farmers pushed for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP), fair resolution of the river water dispute, and the repeal of certain laws they say threaten their rights.