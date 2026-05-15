Samyukt Kisan Morcha plans nationwide MSP order burning May 27-31

SKM cites ₹802 paddy price gap

SKM says the government's current A2+FL formula for MSP only covers basic expenses and family labor, leaving prices about 30% lower than what they believe is fair.

For example, they point out a ₹802 per quintal gap in paddy prices: the official rate is ₹2,441, but they want ₹3,243.

Rising costs of seeds, fertilizers, and diesel are making things tougher for farmers, and without a strong system to buy their crops directly from them, many feel stuck dealing with unfair market prices.