Sanae Takaichi to make 1st official India visit July 1-3

India, Japan target $68 billion investment

The summit was supposed to happen in Guwahati but got moved to Delhi because of scheduling challenges on Takaichi's end, a bit of deja vu since Guwahati was dropped as a venue back in 2019 too.

This year's talks will pick up from last year's ambitious plan: both countries are aiming for $68 billion in Japanese private investment into India over the next decade, plus more teamwork on tech, rare earths, and digital projects.