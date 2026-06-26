Sanae Takaichi to make 1st official India visit July 1-3
India
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is heading to New Delhi from July 1-3, 2026, for her first official visit to India since taking office.
She'll meet with Prime Minister Modi at the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit to talk about boosting ties and tackling big regional and global issues together.
India, Japan target $68 billion investment
The summit was supposed to happen in Guwahati but got moved to Delhi because of scheduling challenges on Takaichi's end, a bit of deja vu since Guwahati was dropped as a venue back in 2019 too.
This year's talks will pick up from last year's ambitious plan: both countries are aiming for $68 billion in Japanese private investment into India over the next decade, plus more teamwork on tech, rare earths, and digital projects.