Sanae Takaichi to visit India July 1-3 to meet Modi

Takaichi brings 50-member delegation to Delhi

Takaichi isn't coming alone. She's bringing a 50-member business squad featuring big names like Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho, highlighting the push for deeper trade and investment.

There will also be discussions about keeping the Indo-Pacific region stable.

Originally set for Guwahati but moved to Delhi due to logistics, this visit carries extra meaning since Takaichi was mentored by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was all about strong India-Japan relations.