Sanae Takaichi to visit India July 1-3 to meet Modi
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is heading to India from July 1 to 3 for a visit.
She will meet Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi for the 16th annual summit, with talks expected to focus on boosting defense ties, making supply chains stronger, and teaming up on cool tech like AI and semiconductors.
Takaichi brings 50-member delegation to Delhi
Takaichi isn't coming alone. She's bringing a 50-member business squad featuring big names like Suzuki and Toyota Tsusho, highlighting the push for deeper trade and investment.
There will also be discussions about keeping the Indo-Pacific region stable.
Originally set for Guwahati but moved to Delhi due to logistics, this visit carries extra meaning since Takaichi was mentored by late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was all about strong India-Japan relations.