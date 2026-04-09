Sangareddy villagers tie Anganwadi teacher Vasanthakumari to tree over money
India
In Telangana's Sangareddy district, an Anganwadi teacher named Vasanthakumari was allegedly tied to a tree and publicly humiliated by villagers.
The reason? Her husband Prabhakar reportedly collected money from villagers and later failed to return it, and when the villagers couldn't find him, they confronted her instead.
When she couldn't give them his whereabouts, five people took matters into their own hands.
Police investigate abuse and financial dispute
After the incident, Vasanthakumari filed a police complaint.
Sub-Inspector Durga Reddy said strict action will be taken against those involved and reminded everyone that no one has the right to take the law into their own hands.
The police are now investigating both the public abuse and the financial dispute involving Prabhakar.