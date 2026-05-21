Sanjay Sharma spots 9 Great Indian Bustards at Jaisalmer
Nine critically endangered Great Indian Bustards (GIBs) were spotted at Desert National Park in Jaisalmer on May 21, making Godawan Day extra special this year.
The group, five females and four males, was seen during a safari led by Rajasthan's forest and environment minister Sanjay Sharma, giving hope for the survival of this rare species.
Artificial breeding yields 87 captive gibs
Wildlife experts are calling it a win for conservation. Rajasthan now has about 120-130 GIBs in the wild and 87 more at breeding centers, thanks to recent artificial breeding efforts.
Minister Sharma also unveiled new statues and promised stronger protection for these birds, which are not only Rajasthan's state bird but also mainly found here.
The big goal: get more captive-bred GIBs ready to return to their natural desert home.