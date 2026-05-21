Sanjay Sharma spots 9 Great Indian Bustards at Jaisalmer

Artificial breeding yields 87 captive gibs

Wildlife experts are calling it a win for conservation. Rajasthan now has about 120-130 GIBs in the wild and 87 more at breeding centers, thanks to recent artificial breeding efforts.

Minister Sharma also unveiled new statues and promised stronger protection for these birds, which are not only Rajasthan's state bird but also mainly found here.

The big goal: get more captive-bred GIBs ready to return to their natural desert home.