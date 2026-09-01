Sarnath in Varanasi named UNESCO World Heritage site, India's 45th

Sarnath is famous as the place where Buddha gave his first sermon way back in the sixth century B.C.

The UNESCO recognition covers landmarks like Chaukhandi Stupa, Dhamekh Stupa, and the Ashokan Pillar, each representing over 2,500 years of spiritual and architectural history.

As Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, put it, Sarnath stands as a "shared human heritage," connecting people across cultures.