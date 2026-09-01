Sarnath in Varanasi named UNESCO World Heritage site, India's 45th
Big news for history buffs: Sarnath, the ancient Buddhist site within Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is now officially a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Announced at a global meeting in South Korea, it makes Sarnath India's 45th entry on the list, putting India sixth worldwide and second in Asia-Pacific for heritage sites.
Sarnath site of Buddha's 1st sermon
Sarnath is famous as the place where Buddha gave his first sermon way back in the sixth century B.C.
The UNESCO recognition covers landmarks like Chaukhandi Stupa, Dhamekh Stupa, and the Ashokan Pillar, each representing over 2,500 years of spiritual and architectural history.
As Tim Curtis, Director and Representative, UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, put it, Sarnath stands as a "shared human heritage," connecting people across cultures.